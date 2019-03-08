Carver High School boys and girls sweep basketball state championships in GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friday was the biggest day in history for the Carver Tigers basketball program, as both teams brought home the big trophy at the GHSA Basketball Championships at the Macon Centreplex.
The Lady Tigers defeated defending state 4A champ Spalding 56-44, while the Tigers boys topped Region-1 rival Americus-Sumter 58-55 for that sweep of state titles.
The Carver girls (32-0) set the tone, taking an early lead on Spalding (25-6) and never looking back. Olivia Cochran led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Jailyn Shaw also had a double-double, 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kionna Gaines had 11 points and Sadrea Mabry had 10 to help the Lady Tigers to the first state championship in program history.
The boys team fought uphill all the way. Americus-Sumter (26-5) opened the game on a 7-0 run and led until the 2:11 mark of the fourth quarter, when A.J. Watts hit a trey to give the Tigers (27-5) their first lead at 51-50.
Watts would be the her, hitting his sixth trey of the game with :28 remaining to give Carver the lead for good at 56-55. He led the Tigers with 19 points, while Devin Flowers added 18 and Jalen King had 12.
Joshua Lusane of the Panthers had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a losing cause, with Que Willoughby and Wallace Bradley each scoring 10 points.
The state title is the second boys championship for Carver. The Tigers won the GHSA Class AAA championship in 1971.
