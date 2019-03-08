Carver High School boys and girls sweep basketball state championships in GA

The Carver girls (32-0) set the tone, taking an early lead on Spalding (25-6) and never looking back. Olivia Cochran led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Jailyn Shaw also had a double-double, 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kionna Gaines had 11 points and Sadrea Mabry had 10 to help the Lady Tigers to the first state championship in program history.