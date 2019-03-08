Columbus Lowe’s donates supplies to help with tornado clean up

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In the wake of the nation’s deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly six years, families across Alabama and Georgia are finding themselves in need of tools and supplies to begin rebuilding their communities. Thankfully, a local branch of a hardware store chain is stepping up to help.
Columbus Lowe’s says they are donating supplies to affected areas with the goal of helping the regions get back on their feet.
So far, the popular hardware store has donated emergency supplies to fire stations in Lee County, Alabama and Harris County, Georgia.
These donations included items such as generators, tarps, shop vacs, wheelbarrows, chainsaws, totes and trash bags.
“We have a big responsibility in these communities and it’s been a huge response from everyone,” said James Day, a Lowe’s store manager in Columbus. “Having Lowe’s presence was a must and a small thank you for what these fire stations have done in each community.”
On Saturday morning, Lowe’s employees from the Columbus store will load up two trucks and head to the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce to distribute more free supplies to residents in one of the hardest-hit areas.
