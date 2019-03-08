Columbus man arrested on child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars today after being arrested on multiple child sex crime charges.
29-year-old Kenneth Dontein McGhee was arrested on two counts of child molestation and two counts of a registered offender residing, working or loitering within certain distance of areas where minors congregate.
McGhee was taken into custody on Mar. 1.
He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 9:00 a.m., but his hearing will be continued over to Friday, Mar. 15 at 9:00 a.m.
