Empty Bowl Brunch raising money to feed children across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An annual fundraiser that aims to raise money for different programs with Feeding the Valley Food Bank is back to help provide resources to people in the Valley.
The Empty Bowl Brunch, hosted by Columbus Parks and Recreation, allows attendees to select an empty bowl created by a local artist and fill it with all-you-can-eat soup.
Those in attendance also get to feast on bread, dessert, and drinks.
Tickets for adults cost $15 and $5 for children under the age of 12 and all of the proceeds will support Feeding the Valley’s Kids Cafe Program, which provides more than 6,200 hot meals per day to low-income children in more than 12 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.
Each adult ticket can provide 90 meals to children in the community.
The Kids Cafe program also provides children with an opportunity to get engaged in educational, recreational and social activities.
The Empty Bowl Brunch will take place at Northside Recreation Center at 2010 American Way on Sunday, Mar. 10 starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m.
Empty Bowls is an international effort to raise funds and awareness in the fight against hunger.
You can purchase tickets to the event at the Britt David Cultural Arts Studio located at 2700 W. Britt David Rd. in Columbus or at the event itself.
The Empty Bowl Brunch is sponsored by Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, WTVM News Leader 9, Dream Party Entertainment, RSVP Senior Corps, and I. M. Pate, Inc.
For more information, call (706) 653-4196 or (706) 576-5475.
