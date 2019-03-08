Friends remembering the life of EAMC nurse who died in Lee County tornado

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Maggie Robinson had worked at the East Alabama Medical Center since she was 17 years old.
This summer would’ve been Robinson’s 40th year at EAMC.
She began as a nursing assistant, and a little over 10 years later got her RN degree. She spent years in various departments throughout the hospital, including the last nine years in the endoscopy unit.
“You either have that critical thinking, or you don’t have it," said Cathy Pitts, a friend and former coworker. "And she had it. She was very very smart, a very good nurse.”
Pitts said she’s known Robinson for 24 years and considered her a good friend.
She said Robinson’s great qualities extended beyond her work.
“She was always smiling," she said. "I don’t care if she was up all night with her mother and she didn’t sleep. She was energetic. Never did you see a cross thought or word.”
Maggie Waters worked with Robinson the past three and a half years. She said Robinson’s patients loved her too.
“Just this sense of peace she had about her and the calm presence that she had," Waters said. "People come in so nervous and so anxious prior to their procedures, and she would help soothe them.”
Pitts and Waters said everyone loved her kind spirit, magnetic energy, her patience, and loving personality.
They will always remember certain things about her. Waters said seeing Robinson in the morning was the best part of the day.
“You couldn’t help but be excited to see her," Waters said. "She’d greet you with a ‘Hey darlin.’”
Pitts said she will always remember what Robinson did at the end of the day.
"She'd finally sit down and she'd go 'ahh.' And I'd go 'Maggie?' and she'd go 'Cathy, it's that time."
Robinson had lived in Beauregard for decades with her brother and mother, and graduated from Beauregard High school back in the 70′s.
