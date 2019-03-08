Funeral services begin for victims of Lee County Tornadoes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On March 3rd the community of Beauregard, Alabama was struck by the nation’s deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly six years. This week funeral services begin for the 23 lives that were lost in the tragedy.
Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6
- Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8th at Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at Potash Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Opelika that same afternoon.
Eammnuiel Jones, 53
- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel.
Eric Jamal Stenson Sr., 38
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at the True Deliverance Holiness Church in Auburn.
Felicia Woodall, 22
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at Northside Baptist Church, in Weatherford, TX.
Florel Tate Stenson, 63
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at the True Deliverance Holiness Church in Auburn.
Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at the True Deliverance Holiness Church in Auburn.
James Henry Tate, 86
- Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Jimmie Lee Jones, 89
- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel.
Jonathan Marquis Bowen, Jr., 9
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika.
Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10th at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika.
Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
- Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8th at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel.
Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
- Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
Mary Louise Jones, 83
- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at the Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel.
Mykhayla Latrice Waldon, 8
- Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika.
Raymond Robinson Jr., 63
- Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Ryan Pence, 22
- Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel in Eufuala.
Taylor Thornton, 10
- Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8th at First Baptist Church in Opelika.
Teresa Ann Robinson, 62
- Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Vicki Braswell, 69
- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at the Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City.
Some funeral arrangements are still pending.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Poarch, Alabama, announced on Thursday that they would donate $184,000 to cover the funeral expenses of all victims stating “It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times.”
