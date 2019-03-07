Lee County DA: Someone posing as law enforcement taking advantage of tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Investigators in Lee County are trying to track down someone who posed as law enforcement only to steal from victims. The District Attorney is also investigating a report of possible price gouging.
District Attorney Brandon Hughes tells us on Monday, someone came into a home in Beauregard posing as law enforcement searching for survivors only to rob the place.
Hughes is also investigating a report of a hotel in the Lee County area that supposedly went up on their prices for storm survivors.
He didn’t hold back when talking about people who take advantage of people who are trying to get back on their feet.
“Whether it’s a business raising prices, whether it’s somebody coming in and representing themselves as one thing simply to steal money. We have an instance of somebody posing as law enforcement to come into a house and search for survivors only to rob the place while the person is standing there. That’s a special kind of evil and there’s a special, excuse my language, but there’s a special place in hell for people that will do that,” Hughes said.
If you suspect price gouging or other scams, contact the Lee County District Attorney’s office at 334-737-3446.
