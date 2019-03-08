New list of needs for Lee County tornado victims released

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A new list of items that victims of tornadoes in Lee County are in need of has been released.
Those organizing relief efforts say they are still in need of:
- Coolers with the spout
- Eye protection
- Head protection
- Chainsaw parts
- Flashlights
- Tarps
- Chainsaw fuel
- Large totes
- Brooms
- Mops
- Rakes
- Shovels
- Carabiners
- Trash bags (all sizes)
- Bungee cords and straps
- Dog and cat food
- First Aid items, such as gauze, tape, and waterproof bandages,
- Creams
- Ointments
- Shaving cream
- Razors
- New underwear for women, men, and children
- Bras (all sizes)
- Infant and children’s Tylenol and Motrin
- Over the counter medications for adults
- Gift cards for food, gas and clothes
- Plastic tubs
- Batteries
- Gatorade
- Hygiene products
- Ziploc Bags
- Diapers and Wipes, Size 1 and up Pull-Ups
- Baby and toddler socks
- Baby items, including pacifiers, lovies, sippy cups, bottles, burp cloths, diaper bags, nose Frieda, suction bulbs Distilled water for formula
- Bed sheets
- Comforters
- Pillows
Organizers do ask that you do not bring clothes.
All donations can be delivered to Providence Baptist Church on Lee County Rd. 166 in Opelika.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.