Organization donates over $180K to cover funeral costs of all Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - One organization has stepped up to cover the funeral costs for all 23 Lee County tornado victims.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Poarch, Alabama, donated $184,000 to cover the expenses. According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the organization initially agreed to donate $50,000, but later agreed to cover all costs of the funerals.
The funds will be deposited with the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to be distributed to funeral homes to cover the funeral expenses.
The following message from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, was posted to its Facebook page:
