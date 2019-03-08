Organization donates over $180K to cover funeral costs of all Lee County tornado victims

By Olivia Gunn | March 7, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 10:37 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - One organization has stepped up to cover the funeral costs for all 23 Lee County tornado victims.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Poarch, Alabama, donated $184,000 to cover the expenses. According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the organization initially agreed to donate $50,000, but later agreed to cover all costs of the funerals.

The funds will be deposited with the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to be distributed to funeral homes to cover the funeral expenses.

The following message from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, was posted to its Facebook page:

The Tribe is making a $184,000 donation to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to assist in the burial of the victims from last Sunday’s devastating tornado in Lee County, AL. It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected

