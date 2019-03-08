WATCH LIVE at 11:30: President Trump to visit Lee County, tour tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - President Donald Trump is making a visit to Lee County, the place where 23 people tragically lost their lives as multiple tornadoes hit the area.
Officials with the National Weather Service say at least 30 tornadoes struck east Alabama and west Georgia on Sunday, Mar. 3.
President Donald Trump will travel to some of the hardest hit areas to see the damage first-hand and meet with survivors and officials.
President Trump will travel in Air Force One to Fort Benning, GA before heading over to Lee County. He is expected to land at Lawson Army Airfield at 11:30 a.m. ET.
News Leader 9′s Sharifa Jackson is at Fort Benning providing live coverage, which you can watch below starting at 11:30 a.m.
