Rain and storms return for the weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friday brings more clouds back into the Chattahoochee Valley, but there will still be enough sunshine around to not make it too gloomy—yet at least!
Apart from a few stray showers today, rain chances look more promising over the weekend with some strong storms possible late Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday. The higher severe threat will stay north and west of the Valley, but we could still see a few strong to severe storms with the primary threat being damaging winds. In addition to the better rain coverage, temperatures will surge well into the 70s and near 80 over the next few days.
Next week still looks mild with clouds around and potentially a few lingering showers on Monday. Otherwise, after the weekend the weather pattern looks fairly quiet until we see thunderstorms return to the forecast as early as next Thursday.
