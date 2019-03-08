Soldier returns from deployment, surprises mother in class at Columbus Tech

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An active duty soldier who returned from deployment surprised his mother in Columbus on Thursday.
Rudy Holm returned from a nine-month deployment and surprised his mother while she was in class at Columbus Technical College. He said his mother is the person he owes everything to.
“Man she's the strongest lady I know,” said Holm. “She gave us everything she could and look at me now. I consider myself successful. I hope the best for my little brother and sister."
Holm’s mother had no ideas should would see him while sitting on her physics class.
