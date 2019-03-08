Storms Expected Sunday

Things are looking quiet for the next day or so, with the only issue tonight being some patchy fog. As for Saturday, severe weather event is expected to the west, back in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and potentially western Alabama. Here things are looking warm & partly cloudy, and breezy as well. Cold front will move in Sunday, bringing periods of rain and storms. Good news is that things are not lining up for a big severe weather event, though an isolated severe storm producing a brief spin up tornado or damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Next week looks warm and mostly dry Monday-Wednesday, with high temps expected to cross 80F. Things look to turn wet as we head towards the later part of the week.