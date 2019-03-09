Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosts 17th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus celebrated International Women’s Day Friday with its 17th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.
This year’s theme was “Stand Up, Stand Out, Speak Out.”
Throughout the years, the luncheon has featured noteworthy keynote speakers including Lynn Whitfield, Kim Fields, Vivica A. Fox, Tina Knowles, and Regina Hall.
Actress Anika Noni Rose was this year’s keynote speaker.
“I think all dreams are achievable and that’s what’s really important for us to tell our children,” said Rose. “All dreams are achievable. It’s what kind of work do you want to put into it? How hard do you want work? How far do you want to take your dream? How much does it mean to you? As you grow, your dream will also grow and morph.”
Rose has received several awards for acting in and has appeared in many Broadway, television, and big screen productions. She has also sung all over the world.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.