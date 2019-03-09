FEMA assisting tornado victims in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, AL(WTVM) - FEMA is providing assistance after tornadoes caused extensive damage in Beauregard on Sunday.
FEMA’s mobile command centers were on Highway 51 Friday with volunteers on hand.
They have four teams in multiple locations in the area and their disaster teams are also going door to door.
Their primary goal is to help victims of disasters by responding and helping them recover.
“Right now, we are registering individuals and trying to bring the federal government behind them,”said Sean O’Brien, FEMA MCOV operator.
This is their second day on site and so far, they have registered 15 people.
“It’s a tragedy what people have gone through," said George Walter, FEMA Disaster Team crew leader. "What took seconds to destroy will take years to recover. It’s changed many lives. It’s great people here in Alabama. They stick together and help each other out.”
FEMA is prepared to assist the hearing impaired with iPads on hand to do sign language.
They also have someone at each site to speak Spanish,
All you need is proper ID and whatever helpful information you can provide them, like insurance papers.
If you can’t make it to one of these sites or don’t have access to internet, you can always call 1-800-621-FEMA to register.
