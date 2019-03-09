LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault after alleged road rage incident

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A road rage incident in LaGrange has left one man behind bars and facing 3 counts of aggravated assault.
On Saturday morning, LaGrange Police responded to the 100 block of Haralson Street in reference to an initially reported road rage incident.
Officers determined that a vehicle operated by suspect Jamie Heath had intentionally struck a vehicle occupied by 3 other people-Cordaris Collins, Katrina Brooks, and Dashavcy McCamey.
The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident. No persons were injured during the incident. Heath was taken into custody after attempting to flee in his vehicle from police.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.
