Ministers in Lee County discuss dealing with grief after lives lost during tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - With 23 lives lost in Sunday’s tornadoes, grief and many other emotions are being felt all over the Chattahoochee Valley.
From the victim’s families, to those who lost their homes, to those who just live in the area, it’s important to recognize how you are feeling. Reverend Clifford Jones said sadness, frustration, anger, and guilt are some of the emotions people impacted by Sunday’s tragedies are currently feeling.
He said it’s important to note these feelings are normal. They’re all part of the grieving process.
“What they’re going through right now is not unnatural," Jones said. "It’s a process that evolves over a period of time.”
He has met with families that lost loved ones.“ Sometimes, they don’t understand what they’re going through, and the various stages of grief they are having to deal with--- anger and blaming, and sometimes blaming God for what has taken place.”
Jones has also met with survivors. “A lot of times, people that are spared feel a sense of guilt themselves.”
Jones said it’s important to reach out to someone, a pastor, mental health counselor, or a friend if you’re grieving.
Reverend Doctor Paul Smith is working in Smiths Station this week with the Red Cross and spoke with a few people who personally knew the victims.
He said listening is a big part of what he offers people.
Both Jones and Smith said it’s important to talk to someone about how you are feeling, and reach out for help if you think you need it.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.