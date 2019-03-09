Opelika Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Opelika man died Friday as a result of injuries sustained when his motorcycle struck a deer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton says Johnnie Clark Parker, 71, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Lee Road 146 near Lee Road 808 around 2:35 p.m., when he struck a deer.
Parker was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where Thornton said Parker was pronounced dead.
The crash site was approximately three miles south of Opelika.
Troopers continue to investigate.
