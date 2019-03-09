Prayer vigil held in Salem, AL to remember tornado victims and help the community

SALEM, AL (WTVM) - It was a night of reflection for one Alabama church and many across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Faith based organizations from all over East Alabama came together to remember the 23 victims of recent storms by holding a prayer vigil in Salem, Alabama Friday night.
“They don’t have necessarily a home to go to or what they have is not what they had when they left home," said Kendra Jacobs, pastor of Salem AME Church. "So, we want to be there for our community.”
The vigil is not only to look back to remember the lives lost, but to look forward by collecting necessities and food for those without a home.
“We’ve got to deal with the long-term repercussions of this terrible disaster. I think in caring for people and uplifting them and encouraging them, we’re giving glory to God,” said John Klein with the St. James Church in Smiths Station.
Representatives with Salem Chapel AME said they faced a similar situation in 2009. It was in that year, when a storm damaged their church building. So, they want to give back to the community because they said they know how it feels to lose everything.
“It was just so real. It doesn’t matter where you are, when a storm of that magnitude comes, you can lose your life,” said Alabama resident Monica Foster.
“There a lot of people who used to live here that have gone home,” explained Salem Chapel member, Odessa Graham Scott. “We just keep the faith and keep looking unto God.”
Organizers said the vigil is all about spreading love to those who need it.
Representatives with Salem Chapel AME Church sai they will go out to the hardest hit areas over the weekend to give necessities and food.
