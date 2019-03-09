Storms Expected Sunday

All quiet across the Valley early tonight with partly cloudy, warm, and breezy conditions. Weather will pick up tomorrow morning when a frontal boundary moves in from the north, bringing a line of showers and storms. SPC still has the entire area under a Level 1 “Marginal” Risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday. Best chance for severe weather will be Sunday afternoon, when the best daytime heating is occurring. Main risks include isolated pockets of damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. Keep in mind the overall threat is low, and is nothing close to last Sunday. Make sure you have a reliable way to get a warning, which includes the WTVM Weather App or a Weather Radio. Next week looks warm and dry to start, before things turn wet next Thursday and Friday.