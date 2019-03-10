Auburn upsets #5 Tennessee in regular season finale

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Bryce Brown walked off the court as a winner at Auburn Arena for the final time. Saturday’s final regular season finale couldn’t have been better for the senior, as the Tigers knocked off the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 84-80.
Auburn erased a six-point halftime deficit to overcome the Vols in the second half. Chuma Okeke scored the game-tying bucket, and J’Von McCormick scored the go-ahead basket on the next possession, putting the Tigers up 61-59.
Tennessee came back and tied the game at 69 late in the half, but the Tigers never trailed after taking the 61-59 lead.
Okeke led the charge with 22 points on the night. Brown and Jared Harper finished with 16 points.
Auburn finishes the regular season 22-9, and will have a top 5 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.
