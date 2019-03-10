Columbus State moves on to Peach Belt Conference Championship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - CSU’s Lady Cougars kept their season alive with a win in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Semifinals over Lander Saturday night. After trailing by as much as 16 in the 3rd quarter, Columbus State rallied to an 86-83 win, moving them to the tournament championship on Sunday.
The game was tied at 81 with less than a minute to go in the game. Lander’s Symone Starks made the go-ahead basket, and was fouled on the way up. She missed her free throw, which proved to be costly moments later. CSU’s Taya Gibson made her own basket plus foul. She made her free throw to put the Cougars up 84-83.
Lander had a chance to take the lead in the final 15 seconds. Tabita Dailey made a shot that would have put the Bearcats up 85-84, but the referees called her for traveling, turning the ball over to Columbus State.
CSU made free throws down the stretch, and held off Lander to take the win.
Up next, the sixth-seeded Lady Cougars take on top-seeded North Georgia in the tournament championship. That game tips Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.