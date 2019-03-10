EAMC offers free mobile medical station for residents and volunteers in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Disaster recovery is no easy task- trekking to and from sites, hauling debris - But thankfully many kind-hearted volunteers in Lee County are up to to task. And now they’ll have an onsite free medical station to help make sure they are able to help with out getting hurt.
For at least the next two weeks, EAMC will have a free mobile medical station in Beauregard to provide first aid care to residents and volunteers who are there to help clean up.
The station will be open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily at the Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church in Opelika.
The station opened Saturday and EAMC volunteers working it report treating minor abrasions, foot blisters, dust in ears, eyes and airways, and allergies.
Station Volunteers are also offering wound care, removal of stitches, and similar treatments to tornado victims, all free of charge.
The staff also recommends the following tips for people coming to clean up:
- Wear good protective shoes.
- Be mindful of your body if you have allergies or asthma.
- Wear protective eye wear that is provided.
Pictures courtesy of the East Alabama Medical Center Facebook.
