FEMA urges survivors to register for assistance

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The recovery process has started for areas in Lee County that were damaged due to Sunday’s storms. Emergency Management Agency officials say it’s vital that survivors stay updated on what’s being done to aid in recovery.
“We really want our citizens to, if they have Facebook, to make sure they have liked the Lee County Alabama Facebook page. It’s Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency. Make sure you have your notifications on. What we put out there is official information. It’s an official source,” said Rita Smith with Lee County EMA.
FEMA officials say survivors should file a claim with their insurance company immediately and begin cleaning up, if they haven’t already. Disaster damage should be documented through photos and videos, and all receipts for disaster-related purchases should be kept. He has a few tips on how to make sure you know that you’re talking to a FEMA inspector.
“One, they all have federal IDs. They never request any money from anybody. So, that would be a red flag if someone says to do an inspection, you have to pay them for it. The other thing is that it’s important that when the inspector calls to set up an inspection that they answer the phone. The biggest problem is that a lot of the time, because the inspectors are from out of state, they don’t have a local area code and because people get inundated with unsolicited phone calls, they don’t answer them,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Wade.
Wade says that anyone registering for assistance will have to provide some documentation.
“You’re going to have to validate that you, in fact, live in the property. Such as if you’re a renter, have a copy of your rental contract. If you own the property then you can validate that through your real estate assessor’s office. A lot of that documentation can be lost, maybe even document it through paying a water bill, electric bill, but it has to be for the address of your permanent residence," Wade said.
Officials say it could take up to 10 days to get the status of your assistance eligibility, and if you haven’t registered yet you need to do so immediately.
If you have uninsured or underinsured losses from the storms, contact FEMA for disaster assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
FEMA has four mobile registration intake centers where people can register for assistance: Smith Station Fire and Rescue, Cannon Construction, Lakeside Church of God, and Providence Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.