FEMA urges survivors to register for assistance

“One, they all have federal IDs. They never request any money from anybody. So, that would be a red flag if someone says to do an inspection, you have to pay them for it. The other thing is that it’s important that when the inspector calls to set up an inspection that they answer the phone. The biggest problem is that a lot of the time, because the inspectors are from out of state, they don’t have a local area code and because people get inundated with unsolicited phone calls, they don’t answer them,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Wade.