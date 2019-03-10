Marion County claims first state championship

MACON, GA (WTVM) - Marion County’s girls basketball team took home its first state title Wednesday night. After falling in last year’s title game, this time around they took home the trophy with a 50-38 win over Calhoun County
“This year, getting that W for our whole community, it really meant something,” senior forward Ansley Whitley said. “They really wanted that and we wanted it bad. We wanted to let them pick them up because last year we let them down bad, so we felt like we had to come back this year.”
They took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Up 24-12 at half, Marion had more points at the free throw line (13) in the first two quarters than Calhoun had total points. Calhoun closed the gap to single digits in the 3rd quarter, cutting the Eagle lead to just nine, but Marion ran away with it in the 4th to get the win.
Ansley Whitley led the team with 20 points, 14 of them in the first half. Her twin sister Ashley had 12 and junior guard Jameisha Williams finished with 13 points.
“I’m overwhelmed. Everybody’s happy. The locker room is wild right now,” Williams said after the game. “Everybody’s pumped up about it because we’ve been talking about this all week. We’ve been ready for it, and now that it’s finally here and we’ve finally won, everbody’s happy now.”
Marion County players said earlier in the week they weren’t happy with the performance in last year’s championship game, and wanted to make up for it this year.
“These kids, they worked super hard,” coach Fran McPherson said. “Last year, being here was awesome, but when we left, it was just the most horrible feeling of not finishing what we thought we could do.”
Marion County finished the year with just one loss, but coach McPherson said she’s calling it the “perfect season.”
