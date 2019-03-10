Monday Trending Wetter

Not much came out of this weekend’s system which is great news for continued tornado relief efforts. Monday is trending wetter, with a weak disturbance bringing a cluster of showers and storms into the area, so keep that umbrella close. Otherwise, things are looking quite warm this week as high pressure builds in. Next storm system and cold front will move in from the west, and bring back rain chances on Thursday & especially on Friday. Next weekend looks much cooler & sunny after the cold front moves through.