Portion of West Glenn Ave. in Auburn to close temporarily for sewer upgrades

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Auburn road is set to partially close this week to allow for upgrades on the nearby sewer system.
The construction project, located near the Uncommon Auburn development, will take place on West Glenn Avenue March 11th-15th.
During this time, the westbound lane of West Glenn Avenue near the intersection of Toomer Street will be closed. Traffic will be routed around the work using the center turn lane.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.