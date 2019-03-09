Red Cross emergency stations going mobile Sunday

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Sunday, both Red Cross Emergency Aid Stations existing in the Opelika and Smiths Staiton will be going mobile.
There will be teams of three volunteers specializing in health and mental health services and spiritual care. They will be traveling into areas most impacted by last Sunday’s tornadoes.
The emergency aid stations will re-open Monday in both locations.
The Opelika location, located at 1186 AL HWY 51, Opelika, AL, 36804, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to dark.
The Smiths Station location can be found at 32 Lee Rd 562, Smiths Station, 36877. This location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to dark.
