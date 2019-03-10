Youth baseball opener raises funds for victims of East Alabama tornadoes

SMITH STATION, AL (WTVM) - While some local families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, efforts are underway to help heal a broken community and raise the spirits of those in the area.
Kids from Beauregard and Smith Station got the chance to take their minds off the devastation in Lee County during Opening Day of Smith Station’s Dixie Youth Baseball season today. They say it’s just one more way to try and stay strong during a tough time.
News Leader Nine’s Derek Kinkade threw the first pitch to get things started. He was invited after extensive coverage of the storms.
Guests were asked to pay what they can for admission to help those affected. Organizers say all the proceeds will go to the four families that had children killed in the tornado. Those children all under the age of ten years old.
“I don’t think people realize how strong this community is and how much everybody here just loves helping each other. It’s a small-town community and that’s exactly what Americana is,” says Jason Stewart, the President of Smith Station Dixie Youth Baseball.
