Columbus police arrest man on drug trafficking charges, other offenses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking.
35-year-old Brian Robinson was taken into custody on March 10 in the 1100 block of Farr Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
According to police reports, officers seized 134 pills of ecstasy, weighing 40.7 grams, 60.4 grams of marijuana and 3.3 grams of cocaine in six different bags from Robinson.
Robinson is facing charges of trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and obstruction.
He remains in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.