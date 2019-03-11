Columbus State falls in PBC Tournament Championship

AUGUSTA, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State’s run in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament came to an end Sunday afternoon. The sixth-seeded Lady Cougars fell to the top seed North Georgia, 90-72.
North Georgia took a 5-4 lead in the first quarter and never let it go. They led by as much as 27 in the fourth quarter before CSU trimmed it to an 18-point loss.
Tatiana Wayne led all scorers with 30 points, but Leeaysia Williamson is the only other Lady Cougar with double-digit points (11). North Georgia had four players with 10 points or more.
This loss drops CSU to 16-13 on the season. They wait until Monday to see their fate in the NCAA Tournament, but there is a chance this was the final game of their season.
Their 16 wins are the fewest since the 2012-13 season when they also had 16. Their .552 win percentage is the lowest since the 2005-06 year when they had a .532 win percentage.
