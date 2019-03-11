Drying Out Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a good round of showers on this Monday, we expect things to dry out as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds both afternoons. Late in the week, another storm system will approach the area - this will bring an increase in clouds on Thursday along with a better chance for rain and storms on Friday. After the rain moves out, cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend and early next week. Look for highs mainly in the low to mid 60s with some spots in the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be back in the 30s and 40s next week with conditions remaining pretty dry through the middle of next week.