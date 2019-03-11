Ft. Mitchell heading back in time with Pioneer Day, quilt show

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Fort Mitchell is taking a step back to a time long ago this April as they host their annual Pioneer Day.
The event, put on by the Russell County Historic Commission, is also receiving volunteer assistance from the GALA Quilter’s Guild.
The Columbus and Phenix City group of quilters will be holding a quilt show in the day’s events.
The quilt show will take entries in three categories: new quilts made within the past five years, not previously entered in the show, vintage quilts older than approximately 50 years, and patriotic quilts of any size and age.
First, second and third place will be awarded in each of those categories.
There will also be an original 1840 log cabin home, a reconstructed 1813 stockade Fort, trading post, a historic cemetery and more.
Pioneer Day will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 561 Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell next to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Admission in $5 for adults, children ten and under are free, but there is a $20 maximum per family.
