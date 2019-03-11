GA Department of Public Health raising awareness for vaccines for preteens

GEORGIA (WTVM) - It is Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week and the Georgia Department of Public Health is promoting the necessity of immunizations for preteens.
Health officials with the Department of Public Health say vaccines that begin in infancy keeps us healthy throughout all of the other stages of our lives.
“Immunizations decrease the spread of illness at home, at school and in the community,” said Cathy Henderson, Immunization Coordinator for the West Central Health District. “Vaccines are the best defense we have against serious, preventable and sometimes deadly, contagious diseases.”
Some vaccines they say are necessary include pertussis, better known as whooping couch, a meningococcal vaccine and the Human Pappillomavirus, also known as HPV.
Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week runs from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16.
