LIVE: Vigil to remember 23 lost in Alabama tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Several churches and people who live in Lee County are planning a vigil to be held Monday night to honor and remember the 23 lives lost in the March 3 tornadoes.
The vigil is being called, “Lee County Night of Hope."
“I was just longing for something to do to help,” said Angela Bush, who has organized the event. “A vision so clear came to my head, and I know it was the voice of God, that said ‘they need hope'.”
The vigil, planned for 6 p.m. at Beauregard High School, will be a collaborative effort between a number of churches in Lee County.
“We just want to bring hope to the community in a dark and devastating time,” said Andrew Bryan with The Bridge Church in Beulah. His church is just one of the churches involved in the vigil.
“We just want to encourage people who have broken hearts, and be able to just shine Jesus through the community,” Bush explained. “It’s not about a church, it’s about a community coming together. We just want to deliver hope tonight."
The vigil is scheduled to take place outside, either in the Beauregard High School parking lot or near the high school’s track. There is a contingency plan to move it inside in the case of bad weather.
