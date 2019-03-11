Opelika police searching for suspect in fraud investigation

By Alex Jones | March 11, 2019 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 2:52 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is releasing surveillance photos of a woman believed to be involved in a fraud investigation.

The woman can be seen at the Walmart in the 2900 block of Pepperell Pkwy. on Feb. 22.

The suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase merchandise at the store.

She is described as being 5′7″ tall and between 240 and 260 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat with a teal shirt, blue jeans and orange shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Opelika Walmart fraud suspect ((Source: Opelika Police Department))

