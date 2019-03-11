Rainy Start to the Week

Mild and muggy conditions persist for the next several days, but a decent cooldown is expected by the weekend. A cold front headed our way later this week will bring another round of showers and storms Thursday into Friday before dropping temperatures over the weekend. Some clouds may linger, but overall the weekend looks drier with highs near 60 and lows hovering around 40. We may see a few showers in the forecast by next Monday, but otherwise past this Friday, the pattern looks relatively dry.