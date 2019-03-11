Smiths Station community in need of food, cleaning supplies among other things

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - More than a week after tornadoes decimated areas of the Chattahoochee Valley, including the town of Smiths Station, residents are still working to pick the pieces up.
The Lee County Emergency Management Association has now released a new list of items the people of Smiths Station are in need of. They include:
- Laundry detergent
- Fabric softener
- Ziploc baggies, all sizes
- Garbage bags, all sizes
- Household cleaning supplies
- Mops
- Brooms
- Peanut butter crackers
- Cheese crackers
- Chips
- Dry cereal
- Coffee
- Coffee creamer
- Sugar
- Juice
- Soda
- Feminine hygiene products
- Baby and toddler snacks, like rice, oatmeal and puffs
The warehouse where distributors are collecting items is located at 15691 U.S. Highway 280 in Smiths Station.
