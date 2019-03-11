Victim of tragic accident returns to Piedmont Columbus Regional to visit nurses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The victim of a tragic accident in Auburn returned to Piedmont Columbus Regional Monday for a visit with nurses.
In 2018, 28-year-old Christopher Beamon was standing near his truck when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He was immediately rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional to be treated for his injuries. When he arrived at the hospital, nurses did not think he would survive.
Beamon suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken arm, crushed hip, cracked eye socket, memory loss, and much more. He spent over two months in the hospital and was initially given a grim diagnosis and recovery outcome.
“I think that nobody knows when they are going to die, but they made me feel that they had a great staff to take care of me,” said Beamon. “For a week straight, I had no brain activity or reaction so, it did seem like I was going to pass away. But that’s what the scientific thing says, but what about the biblical thing. The bible says, God is still in control, so that’s what I kind of look forward to.”
Beamon is now a graduate student at Arbor University and is continues to recover. He said his faith in God is how he survived the accident.
