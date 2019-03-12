Dry & Breezy on Weather Radio Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wednesday looks like a warm and breezy day across the area with highs back in the mid 70s and the rain chance at zero. By Thursday, we will be watching for our next storm system to approach the area from the north and west and we will have to mention a 20% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The better rain chances will come Friday, and at this time we don't anticipate any severe weather concerns in our coverage area. Some storms may have some gusty winds and some lightning/heavy rain, but that should be the extent of it. We will dry out heading into the weekend with the best chance of any showers on Saturday across the far southern counties in our coverage area. Expect a cool-down with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday with low to mid 60s on Sunday. We should stay dry through the middle part of next week with only a slight chance of showers in the forecast by next Tuesday.