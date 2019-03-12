Families of tornado victims come together for ‘Night of Hope’ to remember loved ones

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - Efforts continue to help heal a hurting community in Beauregard, Alabama as residents came together Monday for a special vigil for those lost.
Tears were on the faces of those who lost a loved one in the deadly tornado that traveled through East Alabama in early March. The family of the youngest of the 23 victims was one of the families in attendance, and they’re holding on to his memory.
“AJ was just a rambunctious six-year-old boy. He liked to run, play and be outside. He would sit on the couch and watch cartoons and eat chicken nuggets,” saID AJ’s grandfather, Bobby Kidd.
Now AJ’s mother, father, brother and grandparents are pushing through to stay strong.
“When our strength is low, we have someone in our community who is there to give us strength to bring us back up. That is Beauregard strong. We are a community and we’ve got each other’s back,“ explained Kidd.
The community came together at Beauregard High School to remember all of those who were lost and wrapped their arms around those affected. Those families and supporters turned to prayer for the victims to help heal from what many describe as unbearable losses to the community. They remembered grandchildren, fathers, brothers, mothers and even minors lost in the storms.
“I know the ones that were killed were very disturbed. I just came out to show support and love for them. I want to put my arms around them, hug them, and say ‘I love you and everything is going to be alright,’” said Lee County resident Eddy Woodham.
The effort was organized by a number of churches in the area who wish to remain anonymous.
