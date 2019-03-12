Georgia woman arrested, facing terrorism charges for conspiring to provide support to ISIS

HEPHZIBAH, GEORGIA (WTVM) - A Georgia woman has been arrested after she allegedly joined an online group pledging support to ISIS and recruiting members to join them.
20-year-old Kim Anh Vo, also known under various aliases including F@ng, SyxxZMC, Zozo, Miss.Bones, Sage Pi and Kitty Lee, was arrested in Hephzibah, GA and is facing one count of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Vo allegedly joined the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) in April 2016. The online group pledges their allegiance to ISIS and carries out online attacks and intrusions against Americans.
The UCC also puts out ISIS propaganda and purported “kill lists," which name soldiers and government officials, among others, and instruct their followers to kill them.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one of those lists, released in 2016, named more than 3,600 individuals in New York City with a message saying, “List of most important citizens of #New York and #Brooklyn and some other cities . . . We Want them #Dead.”
Vo also recruited other individuals to join them in creating online content for the UCC. One such example of this content includes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, a video threatening a New York non-profit dedicated to combating online promotion of extremist ideologies, saying "“You messed with the Islamic State, SO EXPECT US SOON.”
Vo’s charge holds a maximum potential prison sentence of 20 years.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.