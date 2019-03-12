Grand opening and ribbon cutting held for The Rapids at Riverfront Place in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The grand opening for Columbus’ newest development was held Tuesday.
The Rapids at Riverfront Place presents the largest single real estate investment in the history of the W.C. Bradley Company.
“It’s an exciting day,” said Pace Halter, COO of W.C. Bradley Real Estate. “This is the first of what we hope to be four phases of Riverfront Place. We have three additional phases that will come following this one, but getting the first one up and open is super exciting for the company. It’s kind of a culmination of a lot of really hard work to get here and we’re excited to finally have it open.”
"This is really a high class building that will attract people from not just Columbus, but we hope also some people from outside of Columbus to come here, live here, work here, and play here," said Marc Olivie, president and CEO of the W.C. Bradley Company.
From luxury apartments to retail shops, the $55 million, five story building is designed to over look the Chattahoochee Valley, the RiverWalk, and Swift Park. Tenants have already moved into the property.
