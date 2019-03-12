IHOP offering free pancakes, accepting donations for child illnesses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Free pancakes, anyone? Today, at any IHOP restaurant, you can score a free stack of buttermilk pancakes.
While they are not requiring you to pay, they are collecting donations.
All of the money raised will go to help children fighting critical illnesses.
The deal is for dine-in customers only while supplies last.
Members of Kinetic Credit Union can have their donations matched if they are part of the first 200 to make a donation using a Kinetic debit or credit card.
National Pancake Day ends at 7:00 p.m.
“So IHOP every year has a fundraising opportunity for us where they offer a free short stack of pancakes to everybody that comes, and what we hope that people will do, instead of paying for their pancakes they’ll donate money to Children’s Miracle Network that benefits our hospital here in Columbus," said Piedmont Columbus Regional Chief of Pediatrics Rebecca Reamy.
The donations will benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, leukemia and lymphoma society and Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
IHOP’s goal is to raise $4 million nationwide.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.