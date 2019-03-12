Lanett man arrested on drug trafficking charges, others arrested on possession

By Alex Jones | March 12, 2019 at 3:24 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:24 PM

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has taken a Lanett man into custody on charges of drug trafficking.

39-year-old Deontra Marbury was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, identified as hydrocodone, and trafficking a controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine.

Deputies say his arrest was part of a four-day sting with the assistance of the Valley Police Department and Lanett Police Department, which resulted in the arrest of seven people on a total of fifteen charges.

The following face multiple drug possession charges:

  • Trentavious Avery, 23, of Lanett
  • Asa Roberto Davis, 38, of Valley
  • Antron Frazier, 35, of Valley
  • Donna Michelle Watkins, 36, of Valley
  • Ricardo Aldofo Castellanos, 33, of Enterprise

40-year-old Brian Dean Johnson of Valley faces a single drug possession charge.

