Lanett man arrested on drug trafficking charges, others arrested on possession

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has taken a Lanett man into custody on charges of drug trafficking.
39-year-old Deontra Marbury was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, identified as hydrocodone, and trafficking a controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine.
Deputies say his arrest was part of a four-day sting with the assistance of the Valley Police Department and Lanett Police Department, which resulted in the arrest of seven people on a total of fifteen charges.
The following face multiple drug possession charges:
- Trentavious Avery, 23, of Lanett
- Asa Roberto Davis, 38, of Valley
- Antron Frazier, 35, of Valley
- Donna Michelle Watkins, 36, of Valley
- Ricardo Aldofo Castellanos, 33, of Enterprise
40-year-old Brian Dean Johnson of Valley faces a single drug possession charge.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.