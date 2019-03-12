Mild and dry days ahead

An approaching low pressure system will bring scattered showers and storms to the Valley by Thursday night into Friday morning. Fortunately, we expect no severe weather in our area from this rainmaker, but the cold front coming in with it will usher in a blast of cooler and drier air by the weekend. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday, putting us back in the 40s if not some upper 30s over the weekend mornings. A few stray showers and clouds could linger Saturday, but otherwise by Sunday into next week looking drier and slightly cooler that average.