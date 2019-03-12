ONE YEAR LATER: Columbus mother remains missing after disappearing under mysterious circumstances

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On March 12, 2018, a Columbus mother of three went missing from her home on Montclair Drive under mysterious circumstances.
The close-knit family says there is no way the 4′9″ mother would ever leave her home without telling them, especially not with two of her children still in the home, alleging she was taken from the home.
In one of her last phone calls with the family on Sunday evening, Ebony reportedly told family members she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend whom she recently had arrested for assaulting her.
He had been released from the Muscogee County Jail at the time of her disappearance, but was arrested soon after arrested on unrelated charges. Police have not connected him to Ebony’s disappearance.
“That’s one of the sweetest people you could ever meet,” says Chernda Pendleton, one of Ebony’s cousins, just days after her disappearance. “I mean she’ll give you anything and for somebody to take her from her home it’s just not right. I’m optimistic because we believe in prayer and I know she is going come home safe,” she said.
A year later, the family is not giving up their search for Ebony. They are still offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help police solve this case.
No suspects have been named in the investigation.
Anyone who knows anything about this case or Ebony’s whereabouts is urged to contact Columbus police at (706) 653-3449.
