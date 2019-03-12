Police release surveillance photos of suspect in Albert St. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing surveillance photos of a man holding a gun. They say this man is a suspect in a shooting that took place on Albert St. on Mar. 7.
The victim reported to police that this was an unprovoked shooting and he was standing outside of a residence when the suspect removed his hood and began running at him, firing a handgun.
The victim was struck several times before reaching shelter.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call CPD’s Robbery and Assault Division at (706) 225-4307.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.