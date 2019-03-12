Police release surveillance photos of suspect in Albert St. shooting in Columbus

By Alex Jones | March 12, 2019 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:43 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing surveillance photos of a man holding a gun. They say this man is a suspect in a shooting that took place on Albert St. on Mar. 7.

Police were dispatched to Albert St. on Feb. 7 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in reference to an individual being shot.

The victim reported to police that this was an unprovoked shooting and he was standing outside of a residence when the suspect removed his hood and began running at him, firing a handgun.

The victim was struck several times before reaching shelter.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call CPD’s Robbery and Assault Division at (706) 225-4307.

