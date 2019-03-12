Shoe Station holding tornado relief fundraiser to benefit Lee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Shoe Station, a nationwide chain store, will be holding a fundraiser at a large number of their stores to benefit those affected by tornadoes in Lee County.
All of the chain’s southeastern stores, including those in Columbus and Opelika, will be collecting funds for the United Way from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17.
The company will be matching donations dollar for dollar with a cap of $10,000 that will be issued to an Alabama United Way office.
The Chattahoochee Valley has Shoe Station locations at:
- 2521 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA, 31904
- 2701 Enterprise Dr., Opelika, AL, 36801
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.