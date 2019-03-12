Suspect wanted in Columbus for multiple residential burglaries in the Benning Hills area

**PRESS RELEASE*** The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information about the individual in the attached video. This individual is wanted for questioning in connection with multiple residential and vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Benning Hills area. *Please watch until the end of the video where the individual shows his face to the camera.* Anyone with information about the individual should contact the case detective. Case #: Multiple Location: Multiple residences in the Benning Hills area Dates: 3/11/19 and 3/12/19 Summary: On 3/11/2019 and 3/12/2019 between the hours of 0200 hours and 0900 hours an individual unlawfully entered several residences, vehicles, and attempted to enter several other residences and vehicles in the area. Anyone with information about this individual and/or his identity should contact Detective J. McKelvey at (706) 225-4272.