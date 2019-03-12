Suspect wanted in Columbus for multiple residential burglaries in the Benning Hills area

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for several residential burglaries in the Benning Hills area.
On March 11 and March 12 between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered homes and vehicles. Police say the suspect also attempted to enter several other residences and vehicles.
A video of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4480.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.